Services Tuning IPHLPSVC Windows 10 and 7

There’s a trusty little windows service that automatically comes with Windows when it comes to help you with the IPv6 (Internet Protocol address version 6) support service that people don’t realize because it starts up with your computer using the svchost.exe as a primary program for loading (as many Windows services often run off of). In this guide we’re going to tell you how you can optimize and tune your Windows 10 or Windows 7 PC by looking into this service. Some people say you can disable it, while others recommend that you never disable it as it handles many different connectivity configurations for your computer to connect to the internet.

Do We Need the IPHLPSVC?

While you may not need the IP Helper service to use the computer, the service does provide a lot of functionality to your computer and network connection. For example, if you want the “HomeGroup” network setting to work properly (having your own home network between shared files and printer settings), you do need this service, and disabling it can actually break the connectivity to your HomeGroup from a certain PC. You need to realize that some of the technologies are required for some home networking, they’re not absolutely required for your PC. Many gamers for example, disable this service because most connections to their games can be made on an IPv4 connection rather than IPv6 anyway. Therefore, in the next sections, we’ll tell you of ways you can successfully disable the service if you don’t need it.

Administrative Services

You can hit the “WindowsKey+R” (also known as Win+R) key to open the run dialog box, and then type services.msc in order to open up the services settings. Otherwise, you can go to your start menu, open your control panel, then click on administrative tools, and finally Services. Whichever method you choose is up to you, but the first way to do it is the fastest in most cases. In order to stop a service, you need to first sort it by name by clicking at the top of the list where it says “Name”. Then it will list all services in alphabetical order. You can scroll down the list until you find IP Helper, or you can simply click in the list somewhere and quickly type “IP” to jump down the list to the area where those letters are (most of the time, this will result in IP Helper normally being selected automatically).

You want to make sure IP Helper is selected, and in most cases, you’ll see that it’s running, and its Startup Type is set to Automatic. Right click on it, then left click Properties to pull up the properties dialog box. Here you can start, pause, resume, stop, and choose the startup options. The first thing you want to do if it is running is click the “Stop” button, then once the service is stopped click the drop-down dialog box on Automatic and set it to either Manual or Disabled. Choosing “Manual” will make it operate and only load when you actually need the service to start running in the future.

Using Windows Registry Editor

NOTE: If you don’t know what you’re doing, I will gladly state right now that you don’t want to mess with your windows registry. Doing so often causes a permanent state to your setting unless you manually change it back again later in the registry editor. If you know what you’re doing, go ahead and resort to this method if you wish, but back up your registry first!

You can press the windows key, then choose run or use the “open run dialog with Win+R method mentioned above and typing “regedit” and pressing ok or hitting the Enter key. You’ll have to allow your computer to let you make system changes thanks to Windows’ User Account Control. Now, you’ll get the registry editor open. Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE->SYSTEM->CurrentControlSet->services->iphlpsvc and check the “Start Registry” key on the right side. Double click it to open up the editing box and change the value as follows:

Automatic = 2, Manual = 3, Disabled = 4, Automatic (Delayed Start) = 2

Click the OK button to close it, and the next time you restart your computer, this setting will be put into place.

Using the CMD Prompt (in Administrator Mode)

The best way to do this is to hit the Win key to bring up the Start menu, then typing cmd. In Windows 7 and 8.1, this will give you the option for running the command prompt, or command prompt (as administrator). In Windows 10, you need to hover the mouse over it or right click it, then choose to run as administrator. Once the command prompt is open (you may have to “allow it to change computer settings” due to User Account Control), you can type the following command in the command prompt or copying and pasting this line:

net stop iphlpsvc

Once that’s done, you can change the settings between different settings as you could in the other methods.

Microsoft Config: Their Hidden Gem

Another common way to keep services from loading automatically on start is to use Microsoft’s hidden Config tool that people call “MSConfig”. By opening the run dialog box, simply type msconfig and hit enter. It will pull up a dialog box. When the dialog for System configuration comes up, click the Services tab, and click anywhere in the Services that are checked. Type “IP” and you should see IP Helper. Simply uncheck the box and hit the OK button. The next time your computer restarts (it will try to get you to do so after clicking OK, but you don’t have to), it won’t load the IP Helper service.

Conclusion

Some things you want to make sure that you do in order to ensure the safety of your operating system’s secure settings like this is to create a restore point first and foremost. If you don’t know how to do this, you can open the start menu and search for “create restore point” and click the System properties that shows up. Click the button for System Protection settings and select your C drive, and here you have the option to create a restore point. Name it appropriately so it’s unique and you’ll know what point to restore if you have any problems. In most cases though, you can easily just re-enable the IP Helper (services tuning iphlpsvc windows 10) if you have problems on restart, then restart your computer again.