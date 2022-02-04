6 Reasons to Choose Natural Hair Coloring Products

Who doesn’t like getting their hair colored completely or highlighting a few streaks and having their grey hair concealed in style? Of course, we all love to get our hair styled in new colors!

If you are a person who is using the commercially advised chemical dye that is stocked heavily in the nearby supermarket to flaunt your hair locks in colors, this guide is just custom-made for you.

Here, we tell you why the hair dye you use will not help you in the long run and why natural hair color products are the go-to things for a toned, healthy, and lush look that your hair secretly cries for.

1. Conceals Grey Hair

A grey hair instantly makes a person look older than he actually is. This makes the elder ones color their hair to cover all the grey ones. On the other hand, when done professionally, a hair dye makes a person at least 10 years younger instantly.

The younger generation who have prematurely grey hair does not find the silver, white and grey hair appealing as it does not look good when styled upon and brings down the whole glam quotient of the hairstyle. These are the primary reasons why both the young and the old resort to hair coloring products to conceal all their hair.

While any commercially available hair dye can serve the purpose of covering one’s grey hair with hair dyes, they indeed cause an equal damage to the already pigment void hairs.

However, the natural hair coloring product gives a uniform color to the natural hair and the ingredients present in them nourishes them.

2. Conditions and Nourishes Natural Hair

A natural hair dye like Absolutely Ayur is made from the extracts of several herbs that make the hair strong right from the base.

For instance, henna extracts regulates oil secretions and helps in the production of melanin.

Gotu kola liquid extract reviatalizes the hair strands.

Bhringraj liquid extract prevents premature greying, and the extracts of Indian gooseberry conditions the hair follicles.

Hibiscus liquid extract restores the shine in the hair, and the neem extracts fight dandruff.

These natural extracts are usually hypoallergenic and cause no side effects of the hair like dryness or itchy scalp. Clearly, a chemical hair coloring product misses out for its benefits on the hair.

3. Suitable for All Hair Types

No matter how your hair is – long or short, thin or dense, pigmented or grey; a natural hair coloring product as Absolutely Ayur is a comprehensive product that can be used on all hair types and lengths.

With all the nutrients present, these natural hair color products and natural hair colour shampoo clean and nourish every single strand of hair right from the follicles, deep condition them and then, imparts color. Hence, common issues like frizziness, dullness, and dryness are rectified simultaneously as you dye your hair.

These days, natural hair coloring products are also available in a wide range of colors like wine red, soft back, indigo, dark brown and rose brown for your to choose from. However, we recommend choosing a color that best suits your skin tone for that perfect look.

4. Vegan and Cruelty-Free

Vegan products are the safest ones to be used on your hair. They are made from plant extracts and contain no animal products usually. Vegan products are trending globally for their safeness to the user and the planet.

Also, Many companies use the “Tesed on Animals” tag as testimonials to substantiate their sensitivity of skin and the effectiveness of the product.

But according to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, The Act does not specifically require the use of animals in testing cosmetics for safety, nor does it subject cosmetics to FDA premarket approval.

Hence, it would be best if you switched to natural coloring products that come with a Cruelty Free tag.

That way, we not only get the benefits of the natural hair color product, but we all also get to do out bit for the little creatures around us.

5. Free from Parabens and Sulphates

Sulphates have become a common ingredient in all hair care and skincare products. But are you aware that these sulphates are hazardous to be used on skin and hair. While they indeed do their job of removing dirt, they also wash out all the natural oils present in the skin, scalp, and hair and make them extremely dry.

Similarly, parabens and phthalates can also cause a plethora of hair problems like dryness, irritation on the scalp, fading of hair color, and even hair loss.

If you have sensitive skin, then you should definitely keep these chemical-laden haircare products at bay and choose a natural hair coloring product.

6. No Added Synthetic Colors

The synthetic colors in hair dyes have toxic effects on skin like itching on the head and irritation on the skin exposed to the hair dye. Studies show that the chemicals present in synthetic hair colors are even carcinogenic.

These dyes are can also aggravate the skin problems like eczema and psoriasis vastly. While most of the hair dyes available in the market need to be banned; yet they are not, it is upto us to take the responsibility of checking the ingredients before actually buying them.

On the contrary, natural hair coloring products are free synthetic colors, cause no harm to the skin and hair and are safe to our planet.

The Takeaway

While there are chemical hair dyes and best shampoo for natural grey hair that can help your hair regain its color, nothing like a natural hair coloring product that has multifold benefits in all aspects – sensitivity, choice of colors, nourishing the tresses, and sustainability.

The herbs and the natural based ingredients present in the natural hair color product give the same or even better results than their chemical counterparts in coloring your hair and last longer!

Looking at the recent trends in haircare and skincare products, vegan products are dominating the cosmetics market internationally. Now is the best time to part ways with the chemical-laden hair dyes and go for the herbal ones that not just color your locks but also nourish them.