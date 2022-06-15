8 Types of Business Technology Tools to Save Time and Money

Businesses worldwide are experiencing a greater level of competition than they did earlier. Several businesses these days are finding it hard to cope with this increasing competition. Often it has resulted in a reduction in the quality of their goods or services. Now, money and time are probably the two most vital factors that no business would like to waste.

From home-grown clothing brands to multinational escape room ventures, every business works hard to make the most of their time and money. There can be various aspects that businesses might need to work on to get better results for their invested time and money.

It is hard to run out of tools that can potentially uplift your business simply because there are so many options out there. This article will look at 8 types of business technology tools that you can try out to make the most of your time and money.

1. Social Media Marketing Tool – Finteza

If your requirement is for a tool that can provide you with a detailed analytical system, go for this one. Finteza offers users to check up on the analytical performance data from the respective social media campaigns of the company. Furthermore, it also helps in monitoring and regulating the varied levels of organic traffic to your website coming via different social media platforms.

Finteza is also beneficial for users to build up conversion funnels that provide them a comprehensive understanding of how social media users juxtapose on your website.

2. Task Management Tool – Trello

Businesses need to work out their tasks and meet deadlines in an organized manner. With the proper organizational skills, all the time, money, and efforts that you give in making your company stand up to go in vain. Trello can be an immensely effective task management tool for businesses to manage their projects efficiently.

The versatility of this tool makes it equally useful for companies working in software development or even those working in marketing and designing. It gives sufficient space for teams to work collaboratively even if all your employees might not be living in the same geographical space. It also offers users several unique and beneficial add-ons that can help increase productivity at the workplace judiciously.

3. Social Media Content Tool – Canva

Your social media account is going to seem very dull without the presence of attractive pictures or videos. Canva is your best option for social media marketers and managers to curate their social media posts without a designer. You can either opt for the free option or the premium one based on your needs. While the former is sufficient to good curate posts for your social media, with the latter, you can make heads turn as several eye-grabbing features open up for you!

Choose from amongst the several templates, icons, illustrations, and all the other factors that Canva provides you to design the perfect post for your account. With over 2 million graphic elements to choose from, there are endless opportunities that this tool opens up before users!

4. Content Writing Tool – Hemingway App

Your content needs to be useful and relevant to attract more viewers to it, instead of being some useless junk. Using the Hemingway App can help you immensely in coming up with impactful content for your website today! It works by highlighting portions of your content in various colors, with each color designating a specific meaning.

Sentences that are highlighted in yellow indicate that they are too long for any ordinary reader to follow. So, you need to make these sentences shorter by splitting them up proportionately. Some sentences might be highlighted in red, showing they are far too complicated to be understood easily. Usage of passive voice is also highlighted in this app, showing you sentences that need to be constructed in the active voice to make it more engaging. Thus, in this way, the Hemingway app can be a useful tool for creating impactful content.

5. Social Media Scheduling and Managing Tool – Hootsuite

Hootsuite allows its users to have an easy grasp over all of their social media networking sites. It increases the space for teams to function collaboratively towards a shared goal.

Hootsuite also provides its users with free access to various social media courses to enrich themselves fruitfully. It can be immensely useful for brands to plan, schedule, and even syndicate their social media posts. Automated scheduling of posts, reporting of performance, monitoring of social media, and basic task management are some of its vital features.

6. E-Signatures Tool – Adobe Sign

With almost everything getting digitalized these days, the idea of using paper for official documents has become quite redundant. Thus, the need for people to sign hard copies of documents is slowly becoming a thing of the past.

The rise of the using digital documents in the workplace has further called for the need for e-signatures. Adobe Sign can be a useful and simple tool that companies and individuals can use to satisfy their e-signature needs today!

7. Email Marketing Tool – Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a useful tool for your email marketing needs that comes in both paid and free versions. With this tool, it will now become so easy to automate the emails that you send out to your customers each day.

One of the added benefits of using this tool is that it provides you with a detailed analysis of how you can enhance your digital marketing planning. Starting from images, gifs, videos, etc., to the rest of the body of your email, you can design everything using this tool!

8. Meeting Scheduling Tool – Calendly

Of course, your company cannot function properly without hosting regular meetings with your employees. For this, Calendly can be a helpful tool for you to rely on. It is a helpful tool that allows you to schedule meetings, appointments, and even events for individuals or organizations.

You can even use this tool to share a specific meeting time slot with your team of employees or assign individual check-in times with the heads of your company. It can also be integrated with the Zoom meeting app to schedule meetings easily. It also offers users automated email reminders so that they don’t forget about their meetings!

For businesses to function in an organized way to achieve success, they must pay heed to every little aspect of their work. Now, with these 8 different kinds of tools at your disposal, your company is ready to glade past the waves of competition in the market!