Bloomington, IL — October 2025 — After more than five years of silence, Chuck’s Harley-Davidson has officially reopened its doors at 2027 Ireland Grove Road, signaling the long-awaited return of one of Central Illinois’ most iconic motorcycle destinations. First shuttered in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dealership is now under new ownership and management, with a revitalized mission: to bring the spirit of Harley-Davidson roaring back to life in Bloomington.

While the official Grand Opening celebration is still in the works, the dealership quietly began operations in September 2025, offering both new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles to riders across Illinois and beyond. Though preparations and service expansion are still underway, the return of Chuck’s marks a major moment for the regional riding community.

A RETURN WITH PURPOSE

Chuck’s Harley-Davidson isn’t just reopening — it’s reinventing what a local dealership can be. With new leadership backed by years of motorcycle industry experience, the team is focused on building a rider-first experience grounded in integrity, service, and community.

“We love motorcycles as much as our customers do,” said one member of the new management team. “This isn’t just about selling bikes — it’s about building trust, respecting the heritage of Harley-Davidson, and creating a dealership that delivers real value. Every single customer matters here.”

WHAT’S NEW (AND WHAT’S COMING)

Since reopening in September, several upgrades have already been put in place:

Certified Technicians and factory-backed parts

and factory-backed parts Nationwide Delivery for out-of-state buyers

for out-of-state buyers Official Warranty honored at any Harley-Davidson dealership

honored at any Harley-Davidson dealership Stricter Pre-Owned Inspections to guarantee quality

to guarantee quality Online Inventory Access for used bikes

The dealership currently offers appointments only, as internal systems and processes are still being finalized ahead of the official grand opening. While same-day service isn’t available yet, certified technicians are already on-site, ready to assist riders with quality repairs and factory-backed care.

RIDER-FOCUSED DEALERSHIP MODEL

At the heart of the new Chuck’s Harley-Davidson is a renewed commitment to the rider, whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a first-time buyer. Every customer can expect:

New and Pre-Owned Inventory including rare and custom models

including rare and custom models Competitive Pricing on all used bikes

on all used bikes Online Access to current stock and financing options

to current stock and financing options Transparent Communication throughout every sale and service

The team’s philosophy is simple: attention to every detail, honest pricing, and full support before and after each sale.

A HUB FOR BLOOMINGTON’S RIDING COMMUNITY

More than just a retail space, Chuck’s is quickly positioning itself as a gathering point for local riders. Regular events, weekend meetups, demo days, and club collaborations are already being planned for 2026. The team also aims to partner with local riding groups and charities, ensuring that the dealership becomes a meaningful part of the community once again.

“Chuck’s has history here,” said one team member. “But it’s not just about the past, it’s about giving riders in Bloomington a home again, a place where they feel welcome and taken care of.”

GRAND OPENING WEEKEND — COMING SOON

The dealership is currently preparing a Grand Opening Weekend celebration, with demo rides, food trucks, live music, prize giveaways, and exclusive bike promotions. The date will be announced soon on the dealership’s website.

ABOUT CHUCK’S HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Chuck’s Harley-Davidson is located at 2027 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington, IL 61704, and serves riders across Illinois and the greater Midwest. Offering new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, certified service, financing, nationwide shipping, and factory warranty support, Chuck’s is committed to bringing top-tier customer service and community engagement to every rider who walks through its doors.

Contact Information

📞 (309) 590-7276

🌐 www.chuckshd.com

🕘 Hours: Monday–Saturday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 2027 Ireland Grove Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704