Top 3 Best Lightest Gaming Headset in 2023

Most people think that Lightest Gaming Headset are easier to wear. Even though they don’t have as much padding, they don’t put as much pressure on your head and ears. Because of this, they are also better for your neck. Those can make a big difference, especially for gamers who play for hours.

Sadly, many people think that gaming headsets that are easy to carry are of lower quality. In most cases, it’s true—people who think this isn’t really to blame.

This is why it’s harder to find a gaming headset that weighs between 200 and 300 grams.

You’re in luck if you want a gaming headset that is light enough.

We’ve put together a list of the 3 best lightweight gaming headset you can buy in 2023.

1. Razer Blackshark V2

 

Lightest Gaming Headset

Kudos to Razer. We’re still trying to figure out how they packed so much into something so small and light.

The Razer Blackshark V2 gaming headset isn’t the lightest, but it’s pretty close. It only weighs 262 grams, which is less than half of what many of its competitors weigh. Still, it has the same number of features or more than the other one.

This headset has a great microphone and sounds great. It has a closed back and goes over the ears. It has 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that can be tuned separately for highs, mids, and lows. A Hyperclear Cardioid Mic that can be taken off is also included. It is a feature that lets the microphone pick up only voices and block out other sounds.

To top it all off, the Blackshark V2 has oval-shaped gel-filled cooling cushions. This keeps the engine from getting too hot and stops pressure from building up.

The $100 price tag does nothing but increases the value of the Blackshark V2.

Technical Specifications

  • Acoustic design: Closed-back; over-ear
  • Drivers: TriForce Titanium 50mm
  • Connectivity: Wired (5.9 feet)
  • Microphone: Hyperclear Cardioid Mic
  • Weight: 9.2oz / 262 grams

2. Razer Kraken X

 

Razer Kraken X

 

The second time on our list is a Razer product. This time, it’s the very cheap Razer Kraken X.

You can expect a simple gaming headset for $50. However, Kraken X is far from light. At least in terms of what it has. Usually, “lightweight” means that there aren’t many features. Because the Kraken X weighs only 250 grams, about 8.8 ounces.

Even though it is so light, the Kraken X has much power. It has a virtual 7.1 surround sound that makes the sound deeper, clearer, and more defined.

Still, it is done through the app. At this price, you have to take what you can get.

Also, the Kraken X has a stylishly understated look and is very comfortable to wear. But, of course, it could be better. Even though the design is good, the microphone can’t be taken off.

Technical Specifications

  • Acoustic design: Closed-back; over-ear
  • Drivers: Neodymium Magnet 40mm
  • Connectivity: Wired (4.27 feet)
  • Microphone: Bendable Cardioid Microphone
  • Weight: 8.8oz / 250 grams

 

3. HyperX Cloud Mix

 

HyperX Cloud Mix

The HyperX Cloud Mix is not just one of the best gaming headsets on the market. It is probably the best gaming headset HyperX has ever made.

This is a very nice thing to say. HyperX is a small company that has yet to make a lot of headsets for gaming. But even so, there are many good reasons why Cloud Mix deserves this praise.

It looks and feels like a high-end headset, for one thing. The aluminum frame feels solid. At the same time, it’s easy to carry. Also, the headband is made of a soft, plush material that feels like memory foam. This makes it very easy to put on. The whole thing is finished with a matte black coating with a very little branding.

It also works well, which is another reason it’s the best. Even though it has a cord, you can also use it as a wireless headset. It can also be used on almost any Bluetooth-enabled device, like game consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

The Cloud Mix has a battery life of about 20 hours, a detachable boom mic, braided cables, a carrying bag, and clear, well-balanced sound. It just set a high standard for future audio products from HyperX.

Technical Specifications

  • Acoustic design: Closed-back; over-ear
  • Drivers: Custom-design Dual Chamber 40mm
  • Connectivity: Wireless (20-hour battery life)
  • Microphone: Electret Condenser Boom
  • Weight: 9.17oz / 260 grams

