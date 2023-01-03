Top 3 Best Lightest Gaming Headset in 2023

Most people think that Lightest Gaming Headset are easier to wear. Even though they don’t have as much padding, they don’t put as much pressure on your head and ears. Because of this, they are also better for your neck. Those can make a big difference, especially for gamers who play for hours.

Sadly, many people think that gaming headsets that are easy to carry are of lower quality. In most cases, it’s true—people who think this isn’t really to blame.

This is why it’s harder to find a gaming headset that weighs between 200 and 300 grams.

You’re in luck if you want a gaming headset that is light enough.

We’ve put together a list of the 3 best lightweight gaming headset you can buy in 2023.

1. Razer Blackshark V2

Kudos to Razer. We’re still trying to figure out how they packed so much into something so small and light.

The Razer Blackshark V2 gaming headset isn’t the lightest, but it’s pretty close. It only weighs 262 grams, which is less than half of what many of its competitors weigh. Still, it has the same number of features or more than the other one.

This headset has a great microphone and sounds great. It has a closed back and goes over the ears. It has 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that can be tuned separately for highs, mids, and lows. A Hyperclear Cardioid Mic that can be taken off is also included. It is a feature that lets the microphone pick up only voices and block out other sounds.

To top it all off, the Blackshark V2 has oval-shaped gel-filled cooling cushions. This keeps the engine from getting too hot and stops pressure from building up.

The $100 price tag does nothing but increases the value of the Blackshark V2.

Technical Specifications

Acoustic design : Closed-back; over-ear

: Closed-back; over-ear Drivers: TriForce Titanium 50mm

TriForce Titanium 50mm Connectivity: Wired (5.9 feet)

Wired (5.9 feet) Microphone: Hyperclear Cardioid Mic

Hyperclear Cardioid Mic Weight: 9.2oz / 262 grams

2. Razer Kraken X

The second time on our list is a Razer product. This time, it’s the very cheap Razer Kraken X.

You can expect a simple gaming headset for $50. However, Kraken X is far from light. At least in terms of what it has. Usually, “lightweight” means that there aren’t many features. Because the Kraken X weighs only 250 grams, about 8.8 ounces.

Even though it is so light, the Kraken X has much power. It has a virtual 7.1 surround sound that makes the sound deeper, clearer, and more defined.

Still, it is done through the app. At this price, you have to take what you can get.

Also, the Kraken X has a stylishly understated look and is very comfortable to wear. But, of course, it could be better. Even though the design is good, the microphone can’t be taken off.

Technical Specifications Acoustic design : Closed-back; over-ear

: Closed-back; over-ear Drivers: Neodymium Magnet 40mm

Neodymium Magnet 40mm Connectivity: Wired (4.27 feet)

Wired (4.27 feet) Microphone: Bendable Cardioid Microphone

Bendable Cardioid Microphone Weight: 8.8oz / 250 grams