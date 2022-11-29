Top 5 Places To Visit In Ras Al Khaiman

Where have you been all your life if you haven’t even heard of Ras al Khaimah?!

No, don’t worry about that; we only joked about it. But, in all seriousness, you really must learn about these 5 locations in Ras al Khaimah that will make your stay there forever.

But Why?

Ras al Khaimah, often known as RAK, is one of the seven areas that combine to form the United Arab Emirates. This region is home to a wide variety of landscapes and inhabitants. If the idea of travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has always piqued your interest, but you are interested in learning more about the authentic UAE rather than the opulent playgrounds of the rich and famous that are depicted all over the internet today, this article is for you. RAK is without flaw.

It works out well due to the fact that many years ago, when the oil money first started pouring into the country, the ruling clan of RAK made the decision that they did not desire any portion of the foreign riches. Because of this, significant portions of the region have remained relatively untainted by the pull of commercialism and the burdensome over-tourism.

There is so much to see that it is suitable for tourists of all ages. We’ve narrowed it down to these 5 incredible spots that you really have to check out, particularly if this introduction was enough to convince you to get up and get your passport right now.

1) Jebel Jais

Jebel Jais provides a wonderful day for everybody. Petroheads should rent a car and drive up the mountain. You can enjoy the views without tension when you hire a driver with a RAK driving licence.

This rough road winds around the mountain with eight hairpin corners. Tackle the track.

Once at the summit, visit Jais Viewing Deck Park to see Ras al Khaimah and the Hajar Mountains. Stay for the sunset or dawn.

Jais Sky Adventure Park has mid-air obstacle courses, a 15m sky bridge, and the world’s longest zipline.

2) 1484 by Puro

You’ll build up an appetite after scrambling across the hills and taking on all those scary activities in Jebel Jais. If you are that fortunate, you can dine in the UAE’s tallest restaurant.

In case you hadn’t guessed, 1484 by Puro is located 1,484 metres above sea level and offers up delicious meals for all three meals of the day. The cuisine is even more wonderful than the views.

3) National Museum

The Ras al Khaimah National Museum is the best place to visit if you want to find out more about this marvellous area. Relics from the past are kept there now, but up until the 1960s, it was the official residence of the royal family.

In addition to the relics that show what life was like in the Emirates before oil was discovered and the traditional weaponry, one of the primary draws of the museum are the exhibits of the many treaties. On the first floor, you have access to the manuscripts and documents that represent the agreements that were made between the reigning family and the British.

4) Beaches

From the mountains to the sea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is peppered with stunning beaches, and Ras al Khaimah is no exception. The best beaches in the Emirate are often located along the east or west coasts.

Sandy Beach, Sambrid Beach, Al Aqah Beach, and Dibba Beach are some of the most well-known options for a day at the beach in the eastern part of Ras al Khaimah.

Al Rams Beach, RAK Beach, and Sidroh Beach are three options if you’re planning to stay in the west. If you are a resident of Dubai and want to travel from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah by bus. Then read the guide mentioned in the link.

5) Jazirat Al-Hamra

Jazirat Al-Hamra is a spooky RAK attraction.

Jazirat Al-Hamra, known as Ras al Khaimah’s ghost village, is covered in sand and mystery. Explore this museum-like town’s derelict cottages and structures.

Once a thriving pearl-diving community, the town’s population topped 2,000 in the 21st century before disappearing. Now, rumours abound about why residents left.

Get your bags ready and book your tickets to RAK now.