Top 7 Businesses Growing Rapidly in Australia

Following 2020, 2021 was no less than a resilient year for Victorian businesses. But, despite troubles, let us highlight the recoil of the digital economy as the pace of disruption of traditional businesses picked up speed during various phases of lockdown and unlocking in the COVID pandemic.

Both small and large companies of Australia impact the country’s economy to a great extent. The top seven (7) Australian companies that are growing are detailed below.

1) Iotasol Pty. Ltd.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Iotasol Pty. Ltd. is a global software development company with a primary focus on developing high qualitative, cost-effective, and timely delivered software. The company offers a solution for all needs of customized software, websites, web application, and mobile application requirements. We have been transforming businesses digitally since 2010 and continue to grow multi-fold.

2) Atlassian

Atlassian is an IT company based in Sydney, Australia. The company makes tools like Jira and Trello that are used by thousands of teams worldwide. Founded in 2002 by 2 friends, Mike and Scott, the business was originally registered in 2001. In 20 years from its original registration, the company has come a long way and launched Jira Work Management in 2021.

3) Tinybeans

Originally built by Stephen O’ Young, Tinybeans was a website created to track his 3 children’s milestones and a mobile app to share their photos with his family. In March 2012, he founded Tinybeans with Sarah-Jane Kurtini to enable all families to benefit from the technology their own families loved so much. Tinybeans is the easiest way to save and share memories with the near and dear ones.

4) Culture Amp

Culture Amp is an Australian software company based in Melbourne, Australia. The company thrives to make it easy to collect, understand and act on employee feedback. The company is the developer of Murmur, a SaaS provider of employee surveys, including engagement, recruitment, and onboarding surveys.

5) BHP Group

BHP Group is Australia’s largest mining company. It has acquired a top spot in the Melbourne Top Companies list for 2021 (non-IT). The company is responsible for producing essential commodities through our assets, including iron ore, copper, nickel, metallurgical coal, potassium, and petroleum.

6) CSL

CSL is a leading global biotech company based for over a century in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. It promises to save lives and protect the health of people who are struck with a range of serious and chronic medical conditions. The company is responsible to develop and deliver innovative biotherapies and influenza vaccines that save lives and help people with life-threatening medical conditions live full lives.

7) National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank’s motto is to serve its customers and help communities prosper. The company is also making attempts to remain modern, relevant, and in step with the Millennial generation. All while keeping in mind their ambition to be Safe, Easy, Relationship-led, and long-term.

To conclude, in the list of Top 7 businesses in Melbourne over the past year, many industries thrived while others were left battered and bruised.

Undoubtedly, 2020 was no less than a rollercoaster, with travel restrictions, seismic structural shifts, and health threats, it changed the way we live and work. Even so, businesses in Melbourne have beaten the odds.

Despite all the ups and downs, the economy faced Australian businesses achieved market valuations above pre-pandemic levels.