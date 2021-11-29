Evergreen Places For Destination Wedding

Destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular, as couples opt for balloon weddings and vows are exchanged underwater. You might be wondering why the couple went so far to marry so far from their hometown.

Well, it’s all part of the fun, because people want their weddings to be unforgettable, and traditional ballrooms, churches, and even outdoor venues are all very typical.

The newlyweds are looking for adventure and want to have a unique experience on their wedding day. They want to do their best to make it a day to remember.

5 Best Places for Wedding Destination

A destination wedding is a great way to capture the most beautiful wedding photos and create memories that will last a lifetime. We are going to talk about 5 locations that will make your wedding extra special.

Mount Vernon Canyon Club

History of the Mount Vernon Canyon Club the Mount Vernon Canyon Club was founded in 1923 and is located in Golden, Colorado foothills.

The club is located just 20 miles from downtown Denver, providing couples and their guests the convenience of a wedding location close to the action of the city while providing stunning views of the Rocky Mountains that Colorado is famous for.

Capacity and facilities

Well-furnished rooms for the newlyweds. Banquet rooms are also available. This place seats 100 people and is perfect for a small celebration. The Canyon Room can accommodate up to 150 people, while the main dining room seats up to 220 people.

Services provided

Tables and chairs

Linens

Glassware, dinnerware, and silverware

On the dance floor

Bridal suite

Organizing and planning events

Golden Hotel

The Golden Hotel is a gorgeous hotel wedding location overlooking Clear Creek in the center of historic Golden, Colorado. For a perfect wedding weekend, this beautiful location offers spacious event areas, modern amenities, and luxurious guestrooms. From this great location, you and your guests can enjoy stunning views of the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Capacity and facilities

The Golden Hotel has indoor and outdoor event facilities to accommodate a variety of wedding festivities. The patio can be set up with theater-style seating so your guests can see you exchange vows. For a seated reception, it can comfortably accommodate up to 160 guests.

The hall has windows overlooking the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The Golden Vista Room is a great setting for small celebrations. This venue, which overlooks the historic center of downtown Golden, can accommodate up to 60 guests in a small gathering.

Services provided

Meets all requirements

Catering possibilities

Beverage Services

Champagne toast

Crystal Rose

Since 1987, Crystal Rose, a wedding venue in Golden, Colorado, has charmed couples with its gorgeous locations. This place, located in the Denver metro area, creates an atmosphere that allows couples to reflect on their special day.

Couples will be able to create lasting memories with their guests in this event space through careful preparation and attention to detail.

Capacity and facilities

On your wedding day, you will be able to hold the wedding ceremony and reception in one of the four separate spaces at Crystal Rose. Each one is distinct, with its temperament and personality.

These venues are extremely versatile, allowing couples to organize a wide range of wedding styles and sizes, from casual and relaxed weddings to grand and luxurious events. Weddings, engagement parties, ceremonies, and receptions can be attended by up to 200 people.

Services provided

Glassware and silverware

Waiter services

A complete pair of clean cups and a cake cutter

Full-service wedding planning

A committee in charge of decoration

Baldoria on Water

Baldoria on the Water, in Lakewood, Colorado, is a popular tourist spot. While located near the downtown area and mountainsides, this place is designed to look like a European vineyard. You and your guests will be swept away by an Italian charm at this beautiful setting with rocky archways and wooden walkways.

Bridal showers, engagement parties, trial dinners, ceremonies, and receptions will all take place on the property, and these architectural and design aspects will create the perfect backdrop.

Capacity and facilities

Up to 350 guests and their families can be accommodated at Baldoria on the Water. You and your wedding party will have full access to the venue on your wedding day.

This means you can spend time alone with your guests on the stone patio, or spend time laughing and dancing in the 5,500 square foot ballroom after your wedding. For wedding day dining, couples can choose from a variety of French, American, and foreign styles.

Services provided

Places of residence

Rentals for events

Liability coverage

Sound / Lighting

The staff helps you plan the event.

Cleanliness

Vista

Vista at Applewood Golf Course is a beautiful wedding location in the foothills of Golden, Colorado. They have recently undergone a major renovation to ensure that their facilities will give couples an unforgettable wedding experience.

They have a variety of indoor and outdoor alternatives to choose from, with stunning views of the Table Mountains as a backdrop.

Capacity and facilities

The golf course can accommodate up to 240 guests for a couple. In the beautifully planted party garden, you can exchange vows. You can use the 3,300-square-foot Vista room at your front desk. It features 25-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows with stunning views of the Flatirons.

Services provided

This full-service facility provides event planning and rental services to ensure event success. The Executive Chef will work with you face to face to ensure that your reception is everything you imagined. The following services are also available:

Bridal suite

Accommodation

Cleaning

Seating chairs

Linens

Dishes

Glassware

Bar tools

Sound and lighting

Conclusion

While organizing a wedding may sound exciting, it requires a great deal of attention to detail and planning. Organizing destination weddings is a bit easier because many hotels and resorts in these areas offer specific wedding coordinators who may offer their expertise and services to plan your wedding.

Moreover, at the wedding destination, you will spend more quality time with your guests, as well as simplicity, intimacy, and less anxiety.