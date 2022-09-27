How Much Height Do Air Force 1 Add?

If you are a shoe lover and want to look a little bit taller than usual, here is something that can help you out. Nike has assembled a set of shoes that will add some inches to your height so that you can look taller without compromising with style and comfort. The shoes are named Nike Air Force 1 which will add some extra height. So, style these sneakers with your outfit and get ready to look bigger.

Now, a question might be popping into your mind, ‘How much height do Nike add’? This question seems like a riddle as some say it adds 1.5 inches to the height while some say it adds 3 inches. Hold on and solve this mystery! We have highlighted the answer in this blog, you need to keep reading to figure out the exact answer.

How much Height does Nike Air Force 1 Add?

Nike Air Force 1 is a popular choice among fashion freaks. This solid sleek sleek variation with an assortment of color choices is perfect to match a plethora of outfits. However, do these shoes really make you feel taller? Will you look abnormally tall by wearing these shoes? So, the answer is yes! These shoes undoubtedly add a few inches to your height but you will not look abnormally tall by wearing these shoes.

The sole of the shoes is 3.04cms long. Therefore, Nike Air Force 1 adds 1.2 inches(3.04cm) to your height which will make you look a bit taller than usual but not giant. So, if you are looking for something to add a few inches to your height, Nike Air Force 1 is the best option for you.

Let’s check out what height other Nike additions add to the height:

Nike Addition Height added(in cms) Air Max 95 3.4 cm Air Max 1 3.4 cm Air VaporMax 3.3 cm Air Max 90 3 cm Air Max 270 3.2 cm Air Max 720 3.8 cm

Now, you can choose any of the shoes depending upon how many inches you want to add to your height. For sure, you would like to see the characteristics of Nike Air Force 1 before you make a purchase. Don’t worry! You don’t need to move anywhere to research it. We have shed light on the outstanding feature of Nike Air Force 1 below:

High-quality lases

Extremely comfortable

Solid sole

Top-quality leather material

Vibrant colors

2000+ colorways

Amazing and original shape

Perfect for summers and winters

H ow much taller do air force ones make you?

The sole of Air force 1 gives around 3cm oh height, thus making the wearer nearly 1.2 inches.

Do airforces make you taller?

Yes, airforce thick sole add some extra inches to your height.

How many inches do air forces give you?

It standard model adds exactly 1.2 inches in your height.

What is air force 1 sole height?

The sole height for airforce 1 is between 3 cm – 3.8 cm.

Final Words

So, now its time to look taller by wearing your favorite sneakers by Nike. Don’t ever think that these shoes are only released for boys as girls as also wear these shoes to add a few inches to their height.