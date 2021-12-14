How to Improve Customer Experience with eCommerce Testing

Ever since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, more businesses have adopted a digital-first strategy and abandoned traditional practices. Some businesses such as retail shops and physical stores have chosen a hybrid strategy, incorporating both digital and traditional marketing solutions. Even consumers have adapted to shopping online and making purchases directly from the business website rather than physically visiting the store. E-Commerce websites have enabled this seamless interaction between consumers and brands through digital portals, online applications, and social media. It has made the shopping experience for customers much easier and therefore more people are going with the trend and leveraging applications to make purchases.

Read Also: All about Google Nest Wi-Fi

Since the demand for such applications has increased nowadays, businesses are forced to abandon their traditional methods and provide digital experiences. However, if the business is unable to provide user-friendly and high-quality shopping experiences, then their customers can become dissatisfied with the e-commerce application. This could result in loss of customers, decreased ROI, and also could damage the business’s brand reputation. Therefore, it is imperative that the businesses offer exceptional online services and customer satisfaction through their e-commerce application.

The Need for Testing Ecommerce Application

Nowadays, there are several competing eCommerce applications available on the internet. This gives online consumers several alternatives and hence if your website is not up to the mark then the customers will leave your site and find another better one. Even if your brand invests a huge amount of money on digital ads, customers are likely to abandon your company advertisement or leave negative reviews or testimonials if they discover a small issue or glitch, especially with payment. This can prevent new customers from making purchases on your website and will eventually decrease website usage and lead generation. Therefore, your business’s aim must be to provide your online shoppers with the quickest, smooth, most straightforward, and incredible purchasing experiences possible.

Businesses can ensure that their e-commerce website meets customers’ expectations by thoroughly testing and validating the website performance under several real-world conditions. Especially since online e-commerce sites do not have only one single function, they must be able to market goods/services, manage inventory, and money transfers, etc simultaneously, and all that to millions of users. Also, because money is involved, shoppers should feel secure while making purchases, as nobody will feel safe in handing over their credit card or bank information without first ensuring website security.

Read Also: Overview of Cisco Certifications and Career Paths

Businesses must therefore implement agile and DevOps methodology to test software solutions from the beginning of the software development life cycle (SDLC). These testing methods will give e-commerce software developers and testers to work together on the project. Testers can identify errors in real-time and developers can fix these errors in the initial cycle itself. Also, by integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, testers can automate testing therefore significantly reducing manual intervention. They can automatically generate test scripts and test results. This will help in decreasing the time to market as well as the number of application errors. By conducting security and performance tests, businesses can verify that the product functioning, the reliability of the system’s calculations, payment methods, site performance, usability, etc are efficient.

How Does eCommerce Testing Improve Customer Experience?

Unlike other software applications, the traffic to an eCommerce website is not constant and is always changing. Ecommerce websites could have rather usual traffic sometimes but can also surge deliberately when there are offers or clearance sales etc. Therefore, the application must adhere to all traffic demands both huge and small, and should not break under stress. By testing these e-commerce solutions, businesses can exactly understand how well it will perform and what is its breaking point. Hence, enterprises can make appropriate changes to ensure optimal performance and capacity utilization of the e-commerce system’s components.

Reliability of Software

As mentioned earlier, to make a purchase, shoppers will have to provide credit card credentials, PINs, etc to the website. By ensuring that these functions are safely executed by protecting customer data, businesses can ensure the application is reliable. For this QA testing companies can perform security and quality tests. These tests ensure that the application goes through real-world payment processing steps and completes it efficiently. With AI and ML, testers can easily identify if there are any errors in these steps and fix them immediately.

Quality of Software

User accessibility and user experience etc all reflect the e-commerce application quality. By adopting an agile testing methodology, e-commerce testers can collaborate with the developers to test and fix application defects from the beginning of the development itself. This significantly reduces the number of errors as small mistakes are fixed in the initial stage rather than waiting for the development to complete. This gives more time for the testers to test each module individually with the precise test algorithms and tools. Hence complex issues that affect consumer satisfaction can be avoided and product quality can be significantly improved.

Improves engagement

By conducting functional and usability testing, software development companies can ensure that customers engage with the application. If the customer interaction is great then it will bring them back for more. Ecommerce sites that provide poor customer experience with tricky navigation and irregular CTAs will discourage users from spending more time on their application. Testing and ensuring that the website is functional will give businesses the confidence to deploy it sooner rather than conducting manual tests again and again.

Conclusion

Ecommerce testing with test automation services can significantly enhance the quality of your online website, resulting in a reduction of essential fixes and better customer satisfaction. Therefore, always make sure that your e-Commerce apps or websites are efficiently tested and verified before launch. Implementing an agile test strategy from the initial phase of application development will help your business in the early detection and resolution of errors. By reducing consumer dissatisfaction and complaints your business can not only save money but also enhance brand reputation.