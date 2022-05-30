How to Set Up a Medical Pendant Necklace

Medical alert necklaces are used to detect falls, provide GPS location, and call for help in the event of an emergency. They are easy to use and provide many benefits. Use the following steps if you or a loved one are trying to set up a medical pendant necklace.

Set Up Your Medical Pendant Necklace

There are four very important steps you need to take when setting up your medical pendant necklace. Make sure that each step is complete before you begin using your medical alert pendant.

1. Take Inventory

The first thing to do when you receive your medical alert pendant is to open the box. Look at everything in the box and make sure you have everything needed to wear and operate the device. At a minimum, you will need the following:

Medical alert pendant

Magnetic charging base

Lanyard, bracelet, or belt clip

Written instructions

2. Update Your Emergency Contacts

When you sign up for a medical alert service they will walk you through their registration process. Part of the process includes getting accurate and up-to-date emergency contact information.

In the event of an emergency, a representative will dispatch emergency services. After that, they will contact your loved one. Whoever is set as the primary emergency contact will be the person they notify first.

If you ever need to change the emergency contact or their phone number, simply contact customer support. They will make the necessary changes to your account so that the correct person is contacted.

3. Charge the Battery

The battery in a medical alert pendant is designed to last for up to 72 hours, about three days. Charge your battery level to 100% before you use it. Medical alert necklaces will alert you and your loved one if the battery’s charge goes below a specific level.

It is highly recommended that you charge your medical alert necklace every night before you go to bed.

4. Choose Your Style

There are three ways to wear most medical alert devices. You will choose which way you want to wear the device when you order your pendant. Any necessary accessories will likely have been shipped to you with your medical alert pendant.

The first way to wear the pendant is around your neck. If you choose this option, you will attach the device to a lanyard. Easily place the lanyard over your head and around your neck when you’re ready to wear the device.

The second way to wear the device is around your wrist. If you choose this potion, you will receive a special band that holds the device around your wrist like a watch.

The third option is to wear the device clipped to your belt. You will need to install a special clip to the back of the device. The clip will allow you to attach the device to your belt like a pager or pocket knife.

Get Help with Your Device

Directions may vary slightly depending on your medical alert device and which wearable style you choose. Contact customer service in the event you have trouble setting up your medical alert device. A customer support person will be able to help you.

Features of Your Medical Alert Pendant

Your new medical alert pendant will have a variety of features. These features are meant to keep you safe. The best features of a medical alert necklace include:

Ease of use One-button push device Speaker is loud and clear Easy to understand voice prompts Wear around the neck, wrist, or clip to your belt

High quality Shatter-resistant Waterproof Long battery life Lightweight

Reliable Round the clock monitoring 5G wireless coverage in North America



These features help reassure you and your loved one of your safety. Help is only one click away.

Benefits of a Medical Alert Necklace

Once the medical alert necklace is set up, it’s time to start wearing it. You and your loved one will be able to enjoy its many benefits.

Fall Detection

One of the biggest benefits of choosing a medical alert device is fall detection. The device will activate and someone will check on you if the device detects a fall. Emergency services and your loved one will be notified by customer support.

Fall detection provides you with more independence to do the things you want to do. It can give your loved ones peace of mind knowing that in the event of a fall you will receive help.

GPS Notification

Many medical alert pendants have GPS notification capabilities. The feature allows your family members to see your location in the event of an emergency. With GPS notification, they can receive a live map of your location.

Medical Alert Service Providers

Medical alert service providers offer different services at different rates. Choose a provider who cares for you and your loved one. A medical pendant necklace can help notify the correct services during an emergency. You will enjoy the peace of mind knowing that you or your loved one are covered.