Stunning Styles for Every Groom: Men’s Wedding Fashion Ideas

Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life. It’s not just a celebration of your love for each other, but also an opportunity to dress up and look good in front of everybody. But when it comes to dressing for a wedding, what does that mean for the men? Well, it means lots of different things. We’ve got lots of great ideas for men’s wedding fashion so you can find out what suits you best!

The Traditionalist

If you’re the kind of guy who prefers to stick with traditional wedding attire, we have just the look for you. In this case, a black suit is an absolute must–and don’t be afraid to show off your inner James Bond by wearing a sleek tuxedo or even something more risque like a velvet blazer.

For accessories and details, keep it simple: white shirt + black bow tie = perfection. You can even go without any sort of boutonniere if you want; just make sure that everything else on your body matches in tone! You can pair this with men loafers or dress shoes.

The Fashion Icon

As the groom, you’ll be the center of attention on your big day. That means it’s important to look good! The best way to do this is by wearing something that represents who you are and how much time and effort went into planning this special day.

If you’re not sure what style suits you best, take a look at some of our favorite looks below:

Suit with tie – This classic option will never go out of style. The suit jacket creates an elegant look that shows off your groom-ness while still being comfortable enough for walking around during cocktail hour (and maybe even dancing). And don’t forget about those ties! They add another layer of personality without being too distracting from all those beautiful details in your wedding gown or tuxedo jacket–they’re just another piece of artfully arranged fabric hanging from around your neck.

Shirt & Tie – If “suit” feels too formal for where we live now (which is basically everywhere), try pairing one instead with a button-down shirt under an open blazer with slacks or jeans–polished enough for church but casual enough for drinks afterward!

The Romantic

If you’re looking for a more romantic look, this is the style for you. The romantic groom’s look is all about soft colors and subtle details. You can go with a pastel suit or opt for a darker shade but keep things toned down with light fabrics (think cotton).

What to Wear:

A classic white shirt paired with black pants

A velvet jacket over a button-down shirt (in black) and dark jeans or chinos

The Alternative

If you’re looking for a more relaxed look, consider these options:

A suit that isn’t black or navy. If your wedding is in the summertime, or if you’re planning on wearing your suit again after the big day (and who doesn’t love buying clothes?), then why not go with something different? There are so many colors and patterns available nowadays that it’s easy to find something that will stand out without being over-the top. Try looking at websites like J Crew or ASOS for inspiration!

The Millennial Groom

The millennial groom is a fashion-forward groom who likes to wear his wedding suit with a casual look. You may even wear it with sneakers or deck shoes.

The best part about this style? It’s easy for any guy to pull off by simply wearing what he already has in his closet (or buying something new), so there’s no need for him to go out of his way just because he wants something different from what everyone else is wearing at weddings these days!

The Casual Tuxedo

The casual tuxedo is a classic look that can be worn without a tie. The suit jacket can be worn open or closed, and it’s even possible to wear the jacket with just one button fastened at your waist. If you’re feeling adventurous, try wearing your pants without pleats!

This look is great for grooms who want something simple yet stylish on their wedding day.

The Floral Wedding Outfit

If you’re a groom who wants to stand out from the crowd and show off your unique style, then this outfit is for you. It’s ideal for grooms who want to wear something other than black or grey but don’t want to go overboard with bright colors or patterns. The floral print shirt and pants are perfect for both casual and formal weddings alike, so it can be worn on any occasion!

The Military-Inspired Look

The military-inspired look is perfect for the groom who wants to show off his personality. Try looking for military-inspired accessories, such as a watch or tie. You can also use a military-inspired tie bar or cufflinks, as well as a pocket square that has an army feel to it.

The Dress Shirt and Slacks Outfit

If you’re looking for a classic style that can be dressed up or down, this is the outfit for you. It’s perfect for an outdoor daytime wedding with lots of people and activities. Add a blazer or suit jacket if you want to dress it up further, or simply wear it with slacks and your favorite pair of shoes instead.

The Formal Tuxedo with a Bow Tie

If you’re a groom who wants to add a little fun to your outfit, but still keep things classy and stylish, a bow tie is the way to go. Bow ties are available in many different styles and colors to match any groom’s personal taste. The most common type of bow tie is made from silk or satin material and has an adjustable band that goes around the back of your neck. You can wear this style with formal shirts, tuxedos, or even suits!

The Vintage Groom’s Look

If you’re looking to go all out with your groom’s attire, this is the look for you. The vintage groom’s look is a great way to show off your style while maintaining a traditional feel.

Whether it’s an old-school tuxedo or an even older suit–think 1920s styles–the key here is that everything should be as close in color as possible. A white shirt, bow tie and pocket square will help tie together the whole ensemble. And don’t forget: It wouldn’t be complete without some extra flair in the form of some flowers on your lapel!

We’ve got lots of great ideas for men’s wedding fashion!

There are lots of different ways to wear your wedding suit, and we’ve got lots of great ideas for men’s wedding fashion!

You can go for a classic tuxedo with tails or a simple vest, or you can try something more casual like an untucked shirt and tie. If you don’t want to wear a jacket at all, just pick out some nice slacks and knickers–or even jeans if that’s what makes sense for the event (you don’t want to look like you’re trying too hard).