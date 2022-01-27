Reasons You Must Hire a Study Visa Consultant

A visa is an endorsement made in a passport that allows the bearer to enter the country issuing it. In the modern world, an individual must have a valid visa to enter a particular country, keeping apart the mutual agreements. Whether one is looking to go abroad for study, work, leisure or some other work – irrespective of the reason – we always suggest them to hire a visa consultant. A visa consultant is an individual who assists with the paperwork and application process in order to get a positive outcome, i.e., a visa grant.

There are different kinds of visa consultants depending upon the types of visas; however, a study visa consultant is a professional who assists the students who wish to pursue their higher education abroad. When the students choose to go abroad for higher education, there are heaps of questions and confusing statements in their minds; and this is where a study visa consultant proves to be helpful.

Most of the students are unaware of the courses, colleges, universities, fees, intake dates, overall expenses, etc. All of the questions can create confusion and may even cause a delay in taking admission abroad, thereby wasting precious time. An education consultant is someone who can help the students with almost anything and everything in terms of going for higher education abroad.

Although almost all the countries have made it easy for international students to apply visas applications on their own, most of the students tend to take the assistance of study visa consultants. It is most likely because of lack of knowledge and avoiding any hassle. Overall, it is totally worth hiring a study visa consultant.

Here are some of the reasons we encourage students to seek guidance and assistance from these consultants.

Why Hire Visa Consultant

1. Complete Checklist of Documents/Requirements

A study visa consultant has end-to-end knowledge of everything that is required by the student in order to file a study visa application successfully. Whether it is the funds, the educational transcripts, English requirements, insurance (OSHC) or anything else – a study visa consultant has a checklist of everything that a student may need. In addition to the course and provider, the consultants can help the students plan their travel, stay, expenses and even the side-hustle.

2. Better Guidance on Course/Provider

Unless the student has prior information on everything or has very clear goals, it is very difficult to choose the right course when looking to study abroad. Choosing the right course and provider can be quite a confusing and time-consuming task. On the other hand, a consultant is aware of the current trends in the education industry and the prospects of different courses. Therefore, depending upon the students’ educational background, financial health and career goals, an education consultant can suggest the right course and provider.

It is extremely important to choose the right course and college/university when going abroad. Taking the right decision about the course and provider can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the student.

Overall, choosing the right course and provider becomes easier when hiring a study visa consultant.

3. Quicker Turnaround of Application

Education consultants have direct tie-ups with colleges and universities, which reduces the application turnaround time significantly. Hiring a consultant makes sure the application forms are filled thoroughly, completely and sent to the right person. On the other hand, it gets very difficult for a student to send applications (random) to different colleges/universities with very little to no hope of any response in time.

4. Higher Likelihood of Positive Outcome

As education consultants handle multiple student visa applications on a daily basis, they process everything in a way to get a positive visa outcome. The GTEs/SOPs are written considering the students’ background, future goals, etc., the forms are filled immaculately and the students are even prepared for an interview if required. All these exercises increase the likelihood of a positive outcome of a study visa.

There are many positive points when it comes to hiring a study visa consultant. The best part is that most of the education consultants do not charge anything from the students. This is the reason we encourage students to take the services of a study visa consultant in order to have a hassle-free study visa experience.