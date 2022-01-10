In India, grabbing a government job is like hitting a jackpot. But, do you think it’s easy to get that jackpot in your hands? Not at all! You need to channel through competitive exams to secure a lucrative government job. We all are well acquainted with the fact that one needs to burn midnight oil to cover the humongous exam syllabus. So, are you preparing for competitive exams? Do you want to make your preparation easy and interesting? If yes, then it is essential to follow some smart techniques to prepare for the competitive exams effectively. You need to have clear focus and a planned study routine to ace the competitive exam preparation. Read this article to know some of the fruitful ways to prepare for the upcoming competitive exams.

Most commonly the graduates of India appear for SSC, banking, railways, defence and UPSC exams. If you are preparing for the upcoming bank exams, it is essential for you to know some of the best ways to study for the exam. For your betterment, we have jotted down some of the efficacious ways to prepare for the exam. Adhere to these tips, if you want to taste the fruits of success in competitive exams.

Go through the following points to know some of the smart techniques to prepare for competitive exams:

Plan effectively

A well laid plan means half of the work is completed. You need to familiarize yourself with the exam syllabus and pattern before making a suitable study plan. So, visit the official website of exam conducting bodies to know the complete exam details. Afterwards, make a proper study plan for yourself. Note that just making a plan is not sufficient, you need to implement it as well. So, have a strong and determined mind set while preparing for the competitive exams.

Manage your time properly

While preparing for the competitive exams, your every second counts. So, make sure you have planned every second of the day. It is mandatory to chop off every activity that doesn’t contribute to exam preparation. Here optimum utilization of time doesn’t imply that you need to study continuously for 16-17 hours. Make sure you are not studying continuously for long hours. It’s not going to be worthy. Do you know why? Because our brain is designed to focus on a specific task for only 2 hours. After 2 hours the productivity of the brain starts depleting. Therefore, it is important to take a break after every 2 hours of continuous study sessions.

Keep your chin up

Note that you can’t prepare for the exam with an upset mindset. It is highly important to keep yourself calm and positive while preparing for the exam. You can easily understand and retain concepts with a light mind. Here are some of the best ways to keep yourself motivated during the preparation period:

Mediate at least for 10-15 minutes while preparing for the exam. Read a self help book. For example: You can read The 5am club by Robin Sharma, The Secret by Rhonda Byrne etc. Surround yourself with positive and happy people. Listen to some inspiring podcasts.

Catch some Zzz..

Avoid studying when you feel sleepy. It is advisable to take a nap of at least 20-30 minutes, if you feel tired or exhausted during study sessions. Also, never sacrifice your sleep in the haste to prepare perfectly for the exam. It is mandatory to sleep for at least 8 hours a day. It can boost your brain power and increase the retention power of your brain. Note that quality sleep is very important to prepare effectively for the competitive exams.

Use OK4R method to learn concepts

OK4R is an effective learning technique. It can help you retain vast information through the power of reading. Here is how you can follow this method:

Overview: At first, just read the main headings, subheadings, introduction and summary at the end of chapter. It can give you an idea regarding what’s in the chapter. Key ideas: Now read the introductory paragraph of every heading. Read every definition and term. Reading the chapter thoroughly: You need to read the chapter thoroughly. It is advisable to read each and everything with 100% focus. Recall: You need to close the book after reading the chapter scrupulously. After closing the book, recall every information you studied in the chapter. Reflect: Now it’s the time to relate the information with the concepts you have already studied. Revision: You need to revise the learnt concepts every weekend. It can help you retain the concepts for a longer period of time.

Keep distractions at bay

Distractions can never let you study for the exam. Therefore, it is better to fight shy of distractions while preparing for the exams. It is advisable to keep your smartphone away from your study table. Are you addicted to social media? If yes, then replace all social media apps on your phone with exam preparatory apps. Also, you need to avoid parties during your preparation period. Remember, you will have adequate time to attend parties after cracking the exam.

Practice maximum mock tests

Mock tests are basically practice papers that are designed as per actual exam syllabus and pattern. Therefore, it is important to solve some mock tests to simulate the experience of the exam. It is advisable to solve at least 2 mock tests each day during your preparation period. You can choose to solve mock tests after completing the exam syllabus as well. For sure, it can aid in improving your speed and accuracy of solving questions in the exam.

Save adequate time for revision

Note that your goal is not to complete the exam syllabus on time. It is essential to revise each and every concept. So, make sure you have revised the exam syllabus at least 2-3 times before appearing in the exam. It can help you recall information in the examination hall very easily.

Conclusion

These are some of the smart techniques that candidates can follow to prepare for the competitive exams. If you want to crack the competitive exams in the first attempt, then follow the aforementioned tips adamantly.