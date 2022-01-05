Top 10 Smallest Countries in the World

As we all are well versed with the fact that China, Canada, U.S, USA and Russia are one of the world’s largest nations as per their areas. However, as there are largest ones then there are smallest also. According to the Visual Capitalist, one of the most famous online publisher headquarters in the entire Canada. They have compiled a list of the 100 smallest countries in their world. Now in this blog, we will plunge into the top 10 smallest countries around the world. If you have the true desire to know about this whole topic then consider reading it without breaking your flow.

Here’s the list of the top 10 smallest countries around the world:

Rank Country Continent Total area in km2 (mi2) Bordering countries by land 1 Vatican City Europe 0.49 km2 (0.19 mi2) Italy 2 Monaco Europe 2.02 km2 (0.78 mi2) France 3 Nauru Australia and Oceania 21 km2 (8.1 mi2) – 4 Tuvalu Australia and Oceania 26 km2 (10 mi2) – 5 San Marino Europe 61 km2 (24 mi2) Italy 6 Liechtenstein Europe 160 km2 (62 mi2) Austria, Switzerland 7 Marshall Islands Australia and Oceania 181 km2 (70 mi2) – 8 Saint Kitts and Nevis North America 261 km2 (101 mi2) – 9 Maldives Asia 300 km2 (120 mi2) – 10 Malta Europe 316 km2 (122 mi2) –

1) Vatican City

Vatican City has secured the number one rank in the list of the top ten smallest countries around the world. It is one of the most beautiful countries among all. This nation has spread around 110 acres of land. The entire population of this specific country is around 1000 only. If you are a fan of art then this country is widely connected with the world’s greatest artists including Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. Without a doubt, it is the smallest country in the world.

2) Monaco (2 sq km)

The second scorer in the list of smallest countries is Monaco. Most of the researchers state this nation with the adage that "good things come in small packets". It is one of the most vibrant and enriched nations among all. Monaco basically covers 499 acres. However, we would like to inform you that this nation is truly magnificent. This country is widely famous for the Grand Prix motor and Monte Carlo Casino racing events.

3) Nauru

Adding one more nation to this segment, Nauru is one of the stunning countries among all. This nation is formerly known as Pleasant Island. This nation is located east of Australia. The entire population of the nation is around 13000 people. This is one of the most peaceful countries. It basically stays off the radar of most tourists. However, this nation basically deserves all the attention of the visitors.

4) Tuvalu

We would like to inform you that this stunning nation is in Oceania. It is one of the smallest nations in the entire world in Polynesia. Normally most of the locals call it by the name of Ellis Islands. The population of this island is basically around 11000 people. This small nation usually remained off the list of tourist places. So if you really aim to watch a mesmerizing place. Then this is the best nation for you.

5) San Marino

We would like to inform you that this nation holds around 61.2 sq km area. The fifth position in this list is scored by San Marino. The whole population of this nation is around 3300 people. There is no denying the fact that this nation’s economy basically depends upon industry, services, finances and tourism. Moreover, the prime captivating part related to this nation is its cliff-top castles. This is highly because they look so magical it makes the visitor remember the fairy tale stories.

6) Liechtenstein

The sixth place in this list is basically grabbed by the Liechtenstein country. The whole area of this nation is around fifty-two square miles. We would like to inform you that this total area values places. As this is the 6th smallest country so it basically works wonders for the case of most of the people who are looking for the less populated places. This place is wildly famous for its magnificent attraction. Here you can enjoy life in the fullest manner.

7) Marshall Islands

The 7th smallest island is the Marshall Islands. It is basically situated under the Australia and Oceania continent. The basic size of this nation is around 181 square kilometer. This island is basically compiled up with great water bodies. The Marshall Islands is basically part of the largest island group of Micronesia. If you really aim to know more about this country then consider reading this blog with full attention. There is no denying the fact that it is the smallest country in the world.

8) Saint Kitts and Nevis

The eighth smallest country in the world is Saint Kitts and Nevis, which is an island nation of one hundred and one square miles in total. The total size of the nation is 261 square kilometers. This is one of the smallest countries in the Western and America’s hemispheres.

9) The Maldives

We would like to inform you that the Maldives is basically known as the European Island nation. This place truly encompasses around one hundred fifteen square miles. So most of the students basically consider visiting this nation as a tourist destination. This nation is widely famous for magnificent tourist destinations.

10) Malta

Last but not least, the last position is basically scored by Malta. This country is truly known as the Republic of Malta. There is no denying the fact that this country is basically known as an island country. Malta basically has three major pillars as the island. The three islands of Malta are Malta, Comino and Gozo.

Conclusion

All in all, we truly think that this blog has provided you with adequate information about the top 10 smallest cities around the world. Attentively read this blog as this can surely provide you with all possible information in a limited duration of time.