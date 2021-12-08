A Foolproof Way to Achieve the Top Spot in Google’s SERP

Apparently, ranking on the first page of Google is no longer as simple a task as it used to be. Being number one, or at least in the top three, is everything these days, especially in business. As a consequence, according to our data, the top three results get 75.1 per cent of all clicks on Google searches. In all, 31% of all clicks go to the top-ranked result. Ricky Bobby put it succinctly in his own words: “If you are not first, you are last.”
The purpose of this article is to guide you through seven strategies that will assist you in becoming the number one search result on Google. You may also get the assistance of experts for organic seo services for favorable results. So, let’s get started with the utmost seven top-notch techniques:
- Find low competition keywords with authentic and renowned sites online: Most keywords are quite competitive because every business and their expert team use the same tools. Everyone uses tools with the same keywords and receives the same results. So, if you want to locate untapped keywords that are not too competitive, you will have to use technologies that no one else is utilizing. You can locate keywords and topic ideas that most other programmers will not show you because those tools focus on concepts that are not mainstream yet.
- Rewrite old content to match search intent: You probably already know that if your site is not what Google is looking for, even if it has a million backlinks, Google will not rank it. However, if you can connect your material with what someone is looking for, you may achieve higher ranks for that phrase. Someone searching for an SEO campaign is most likely looking for, you guessed it, an SEO campaign, but your content, for example, did not provide them with that. Instead of outlining the steps to setting up an SEO campaign, your post focused on one strategy, and Google was able to determine that your result was not a good fit using metrics like dwell time, bounce rate, and pogo-sticking, so it was downranked, forcing you to rewrite your post from the ground up. This time, make sure to write something that someone looking for an SEO campaign would enjoy.
- Ghost post: Let’s break down a new SEO approach that has been in use a lot recently and is doing really effectively. As you may be aware, most keyword research tools base their keyword difficulty scores on a single metric: backlinks. Is it still necessary to have backlinks for SEO? Backlinks are important, but they are only one part of the puzzle. Organic click-through rate, user intent, page speed, mobile-friendliness, on-page SEO, URL length, internal links, and various other criteria all play a role in first page rankings. As a result, most keyword difficulty rankings should be ignored or taken with a grain of salt. And you must utilize Ghost postings instead of those numbers. As it turned out, the incredibly difficult keyword was not all that competitive.
- Rank YouTube videos in Google: Ranking a page on your own is not the only way to get to the top of Google’s search results. Indeed, you have surely noticed that Google now has more video results than ever before, with the top ones appearing above the fold. For example, if a video ranks higher than the usual first result, these YouTube videos represent the actual first result for this set of results.
- Target low competition, high CPC terms: Back in the day, you would focus solely on search volume when you were doing keyword research. So, if you see a keyword with 100,000 monthly searches, you might assume it is a great keyword. Today, you must place a greater emphasis on a keyword’s CPC (cost per click). To put it another way, how much do advertisers pay for these clicks? This is significant for two reasons. After all, people are bidding to pay for clicks on their exact terms. The first traffic that comes to your site from high CPC terms tends to convert a lot better. This suggests that people who look for the term “part broken tyre kickers” are looking to buy something. Second, many high CPC keywords are not as competitive as they appear.
- Embed videos in your content: You are probably aware that dwell time is a significant component in Google ranking. The amount of time someone spends on your page before returning to the search results is known as dwell time. In general, the longer you stay on a page, the higher it will rank in Google. How can you shorten your dwell time? Add videos to your website. Compare the bounce rate of a sample page with and without a video, for example. And pages with videos had an 11.2 per cent lower bounce rate than sites without videos, which is why you should include videos in almost every post you write. Make a film that includes every stage of a technique or suggestion, or as a means for people to learn more about something. Your dwell time can be considerably increased by embedding videos.
- Rank in the featured snippet spot: In many ways, appearing in the featured snippet is preferable to appearing first. Because the featured snippet appears above the regular search results, many people refer to it as “position zero.” Let’s have a look at the method that can be used to rank various featured snippets. First, figure out what feature snippet Google already has for that keyword. There are now three different types of featured snippets to look out for. The definition snippet, the list snippet, and the table snippet are all examples of snippets. Then, inside that featured snippet, put anything to your page that would match well. However, if your term is not already on the first page, you have a 0% chance of appearing in the featured snippet. However, if you are currently on page one and want to move fast to the top of the results, this method can be extremely beneficial.