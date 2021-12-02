Portals for MPTAAS Scholarship 2020-21 are now open. All those who are waiting for availing the scholarship offered by the Madhya Pradesh State Government can now apply. The candidates can apply for the MPTAAS Scholarship with the help of the link given below. If you are searching for the true meaning of MPTAAS Scholarship 2021. Then you can, without deviating your concentration, read this article. Here we have presented out every possible information that can make you aware of MP TAAS Scholarship 2021-22 in a more informed manner.

MPTAAS Scholarship is basically a program run by the Madhya Pradesh state government. So the candidates should note that the MP TAAS Scholarship is basically a scholarship offered by the government. Moreover, the merits of this scholarship are provided to the candidates who belong to Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) in their respective bank accounts. If you aim to dig deep about this whole topic then continue reading the blog without any hindrance. This article will surely provide you with information such as dates, the application process, eligibility, details and basic login procedure.

MP TAAS Scholarship Highlights

Name of Scholarship MPTAAS Scholarship Applicable State Madhya Pradesh Scholarship Organization Tribal Welfare Department Beneficiary of Scholarship SC, ST students in Madhya Pradesh Official Website www.tribal.mp.gov.in/MPTAAS & scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in Application Mode Online

Important dates of MPTAAS scholarship 2020-21

If the student aims to apply for this exam then they can always have the opportunity to consider checking the below-listed dates:

MPTAAS Events Important Dates Application Process begins July 2021 Application Process ends November 2021

Efficacious Benefits of MPTAAS 2020-21

You must be carefully thinking what are some soulful benefits of the MPTAAS Scholarship 2021? If yes, then this article can work wonders for your case. We would like to aware you that MPTAAS scholarship is basically applicable only for the student who belongs to the SC/ST. Moreover, all the productive benefits of this scholarship will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries’ by the official body. Carefully check out the below-listed benefits that the candidates will receive if the government approves them.

Education Stream Day-Scholar Hostel Group IEngineering, Degree/ Post Graduate, Medical, PhD, Management, M.Phil, etc Rs. 550/- Rs. 1500/- Group IIDegree/ Post Graduate (other than that in Business courses) like Nursing, B. Pharmacy, LLB, B Nursing, etc Rs. 530/- Rs. 820/- Group IIIGraduate-level courses which are not included in Group 01 and 02 like BA, BSc, B.Work, etc Rs. 300/- Rs. 570/- Group IVClass 1st and 12th Rs. 230/- Rs. 380/-

Basic Eligibility Criteria of the MPTAAS Scholarship 2020-21

In this particular section we will openly talk about what will be the basic eligibility criteria for MPTAAS profile? All the students who are from SC / ST community are the only soulful applicants who can apply for this scholarship by following a few procedures. Check out the below-listed eligibility criteria for submitting this scholarship effortlessly:

The candidate who desires to submit the application must be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The candidates who basically belong to the Reserved Classes like Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Cast (SC) can majorly apply for MPTAAS scholarship 2021.

The candidates should note that the scholarship is only available for the 11th, 12th, graduates and PhD students.

All those candidates who devotedly stove to pursue their careers in Engineering and Medical Science are also eligible to submit their applications.

Also, the applying candidates should note that their family income should be less than rupees 6 Lakh per year.

Last but not least, the parents of the applicants should not be employed or have a background in any type of Governmental institution.

Documents Required for the MPTAAS scholarship 2020-21

Searching every other platform to find out what all documents you require for filing the form of the MPTAAS scholarship. Check the underneath list with full concentration in hand:

Student Id proof

Income certificate

Caste certificate, if needed

Admission letter and fee receipt

Valid mark sheets of the qualifying examination

Student’s bank passbook

Residential proof either PAN card or Voter Id card or Adhar card

Passport size photos of the student

Application Procedure for the MPTAAS scholarship 2020-21

In the straightening the candidates have to keep in mind that they have to surf and visit the official website i.e scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in.

Now they have to find the “New Registration” link then they have to click it.

Then they have to submit all possible details correctly in the form given in the official website.

Re-check the form then after registering it, you can go through the eligibility criteria for the scholarship

If the candidates are eligible then without any delay they can click on the link of the scholarship form.

Now carefully read every other section and fill the form with an informed mind.

If the form wants to upload some important documents then upload them in the right format.

Carefully check the form and then submit it without any delay.

Take out the printout of the form so that users can use it in the future.

The Prime Purpose of the MPTAAS Scholarship

The candidates should carefully note that the tribal welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh commences the scholarship of the Scheduled Tribe students. The students who desire to study a higher degree in medical courses and engineering can avail this scholarship. There is no denying the fact that this scholarship will be highly beneficial for the students. Moreover, it also promotes balanced educational chances for such a category of candidates. Carefully note when the candidates get their name on the list and are selected as the awardee under the scholarship, financially suffered candidates are also permitted to compete in the mainstream.

The Objective of the MPTAAS transfer

The government of Madhya Pradesh is basically launching a wide range of schemes to uplift the submerged sections. There are great schemes being provided by MPTAAS for the betterment of all reserved and backward classes. This is highly for the scheduled tribes’ candidates. Now the students have the opportunity to apply online. Check out the below-listed scholarship scheme:

The amount provided for this scholar will only be utilized for educational purpose.

The valid beneficiaries for the MPTAAS transfer will get the entire amount of the scholarship scheme.

This scholarship has the true motive to offer education to the students.

All the candidates should note that this scholarship scheme is truly eligible for the reserved class candidates of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

How to opt for the MPTAAS transfer?

The student should note that MPTAAS transfers the entire amount of the scholarship through the online mode directly with any glitch to the candidate’s account. The candidate can easily receive the amount after their online application process has been completed. The student should note that they can receive the list of the dates of the MPTAAS transfer just after completing and fully verifying the application.

What is e-KYC for MPTAAS?

After receiving the MPTAAS tribal grant, the applicants must fully verify the Aadhar number after computing the entire process of the registration. The student should note that the e-KYC will surely be done on the main website in two descriptive ways. The first method is through the OTP and the second one is via biometric. In this process, the students have to link their mobile number with their Aadhar card. After following this process you will surely get all types of information and notification through SMS on the registered mobile number.

Few steps to be followed for the e-KYC

Visit the official website of the 2.0

After visiting enter your Registration No. and application ID

Now re enter your application ID and wait for the confirmation

After that the student should enter their Date of birth (DOB)

Carefully fill the captcha code

Now click the submit button and then click on the verify details buttons.

FAQ’s MP TASS

Ques 1) What is the literal meaning of the MPTAAS?

Ans. The word MPTAAS decodes itself as Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Automation System. It is basically a scholarship announced by Madhya Pradesh State Government. It is basically launched to offer financial assistance to the students.

Ques 2) Can government employees’ children avail the MPTAAS scholarship?

Ans. The children of the government employees are not at all eligible for the MPTAAS Scholarship.

Ques 3) What category of individuals are eligible for the MPTAAS Scholarship?

Ans. The population who belong to the ST and SC are eligible for this scholarship.

Ques 4) How to check the MPTAAS application status?

Ans. For checking the application status of the MPTAAS Scholarship, then carefully visit the official portal. After that click on the view application status option. Then enter the application id and click on the submit button.

Ques 5) What is the official website to fill the form of MPTAAS Scholarship?

Ans. The official portal to apply for this scholarship is https://www.tribal.mp.gov.in/mptaas/.