Difference Between Game Designers and Game Artist

Although both the terms might look similar, the job of a game designer and game artist are two different disciplines. Both of them have their own very specific roles for the development of video games. But you should know that both of them have an equal contribution in the process of game development.

Game Designers mostly create the creative concepts of the video game. They are responsible for all the creative visions for the game. There are various game designing courses which can help you to fulfill your dream. On the other hand game artist are the people who create the part behind the game.

Game designers and game artists, both of them are the two important pillars for creating a video game. Let’s talk about it in more detail.

Role of a Game Designer

A game designer is a very important part for developing a video game. They are in charge for creating a creative version of the game. The core concept of the game designers is to make the game more and more attractive and likeable to the players. They have to keep it in mind that the game should be engaging to the players. To make the game engaging to the players they needs to cover many things such as the story, levels, interface, user testing etc.

Role of a Game Artist

Anyone who has an artistic mind and a great passion for gaming, this will be an apt career option for them. Although the game designers and game artists work together as a team, but both of them have different roles to play. Game artists create the artwork which compliments the genre and style of the game. They have tell the story through their art work. They work on the elements which is required to put a game together. They work on, for instance, building up characters, creating weapons, making other game assets etc.

Skills Required: Game Designer

Creative and artistic mind is very important to become a game designer.

Keep updated about recent trends of the gaming sector.

Basic understanding of coding and programming languages will be cherry on the top.

Good communication and problem solving skills are really important to be a successful game designer.

You should have an ability to work as a part of a team.

Skills Required: Game Artist

Should have good gripping in drawing.

You should have a knowledge of lighting, material finishes and special effects

Good observation for shading and lightning is very important.

In depth knowledge of gaming genres and the latest trends of gaming industry is required.

You should have an ability to visualize and design from abstract idea.

Vacancy in Gaming Industry

Gaming is one such industry which is booming at the compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 12. 9%. As per the reports of FICCI, this industry has the fastest growing segment for the fourth year in a row. If we talk about the global gaming industry which is foreseen of worth $256.97 billion by 2025 and if we walk towards Indian gaming sector then it is estimated to be valued at USD 1.89 Billion in the year 2020 And it is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by the year 2026.

As per Deccan Herald, about 40,000 skilled professionals are required in the gaming sector, hence the required number of manpower is huge in this industry. This means that this industry have a potential to give a rewarding career to the passionate individuals. If you are passionate about gaming and want to be successful then the gaming sector has everything you are looking for.

