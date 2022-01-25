Steps to Live Stream Your Hybrid Event

Hybrid events are the combination of in-person and virtual events where the attendees get the flexibility to choose their mode of attending the event. They are said to be the next step in the evolution process of the global event industry. Hybrid events allow the organizers to reach out to a broader audience and expand their reach. In the hybrid format, the event is hosted both virtually and physically. Another step ahead, we have the blend of hybrid events and live streaming. It increases the efficacy of the entire event.

Here are the reasons we believe hybrid live streaming allows the organizers to make the most of an event.

They allow the organizers to reach out to a broader audience.

With hybrid events, the organizers get maximum returns on investment.

An efficient event platform can make the job easier.

The organizers can get detailed event analytics helping them analyze their strategies and measure the success of the event.

But before diving into the details, do you know what exactly live streaming is all about?

Let us find out.

Live streaming is the process of recording and broadcasting it to the audience at the same time. These streams are the real-time videos that give the virtual audience an in-person experience.

Since hybrid events are carried out in two formats, the live stream plays a vital role. Some might confuse them with a very complex structure, but live streaming is an uncomplicated format for delivering content. With a reliable Live Streaming Service, you can conduct an unforgettable event experience. Want to know how? Continue reading the blog.

1. Plan Your Event

The first and foremost step that you need to follow to live stream your event is planning the event. If you want your event to stand out, it is apparent that it will require you more than a regular event. The first thing that you need to bear in mind as an event organizer is in a hybrid event, the virtual audience is as influential as your in-person audience. Hence, you cannot prioritize one over the other. It is the reason you need a well-planned event strategy for your hybrid event.

You can start by writing down the objectives that you want to achieve with this event, such as increasing brand awareness, launching a new product, interacting with the audience, or anything else you want to conduct the event for. After this, consider your target audience. Which audience group would you like to target for your event? Once you have the ideal audience, plan out the strategies that you can incorporate into your event to make it a memorable experience for your virtual as well as the physical audience. Once you plan out the basics of your hybrid event, you will notice that your further steps have automatically started to fall into place, and the event has started to come together.

2. Select a Platform

After you have planned your event, it’s time to get your hands on a suitable platform. The platform you choose will be the deciding factor of your event’s success. An expert hybrid platform will make sure that your virtual audience gets a similar experience as that of your physical audience. Since hybrid events have become immensely popular, there are a plethora of hybrid live streaming services to choose from. Though it is an advantage to some, others might find it very confusing and end up getting their hands on the wrong platform. There are various factors that you should consider while selecting a hybrid platform. A few of them are the audience engagement tools, networking opportunities, security, accessibility, and, most importantly, your budget.

3. Set an Agenda

Now that you have your hybrid platform, you should start putting the plan of your hybrid event. One thing that you should keep in mind is that the audience joining you virtually can join in or click off in just a few seconds. Hence, when you are planning the schedule, make sure you focus enough on the online audience and make sure that it is an engaging experience for them. Include virtual engagement activities, such as live polls, Q&A sessions, live surveys, and virtual breakout sessions. It will make your virtual audience feel included and keep your audience engagement rates intact.

4. Test the Tech

One important thing is, no matter what, you should always test the platform and the equipment for your event. Things might get a bit tricky if you don’t have a precise know-how of your live streaming. You can reach out to your hybrid live streaming service’s tech support team; they will guide you through the technical run-through of the forum. Make sure you test your internet connection, the physical and virtual components of the event, the equipment you will be using, management of your live stream, and other required details so that things run smoothly.

5. Go Live

After successfully checking all the steps mentioned earlier, it’s time for you to go live and start the live stream of your hybrid event. Though you are all prepared for everything, know that it is entirely human to make mistakes. So, even if things go wrong during your hybrid event, manage everything with a smile. Also, to avoid embarrassment in front of the audience, you should always keep a backup plan ready. Along with it, you should always bear in mind that if you want to execute a perfect hybrid event, what matters the most is the people behind the execution. Hence, always have a team of experts who will simplify things and assist you in executing the hybrid event seamlessly.

No matter how unique your plans are, nothing will matter if you don’t have an expert platform to help you execute the plans. Hence, ensure you don’t compromise with the quality of your venue and get your hands on the best name available. Happy Organizing.