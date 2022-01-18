Smartphones serve as a constant link between you and your peers. We all rely on these smartphones to stay connected with the world. However, we are not aware of its adverse effect on studies. Do you know, if you are preparing for upcoming government exams then your mobile phones can be noxious for you. Phone addiction is a kind of addiction similar to drug addiction, alcoholism and gamblimg. Of course, it will not injure your health but it will surely affect your consciousness. It can increase the rate of anxiety and depression and you will not be able to concentrate on your topics. Therefore, it is imperative to get rid of smartphone addiction while preparing for government exams. In this article, we have jotted down some amazing tips to overcome your mobile phone addiction.

Constant scrolling of smartphones along with studying is the biggest reason for failure. As mobile phones are a major source of distraction. Therefore, one pop up message and a phone call from a friend can interrupt your concentration and you will be convinced to stop your studies in order to check your phone. Hence you will not be able to grasp the topics productively.

Amazing tips to get rid of smartphone addiction while preparing for government exams:

Disable notifications

Ever experienced that situation when you just pick up your smartphone to check any notification and it turns into half an hour scrolling the feed? This is because these notifications are addictive and you don’t even notice how you are drawn to them. To avoid such distractions, you should turn your notification off. Because, by turning off the distractions, you will not have a temptation to check any alerts. However, if you are afraid to miss some important message, then you can start with turning off the notifications.

Limit you screen time

You need to be aware of the time you fritter on your mobile phone because you might not know when 5 minutes will turn into 50 minutes. For this, you can download an app to keep track of the time you spend on your mobile phone. Then you can set a limit before using your mobile phone. This will help you to avoid wasting much time in scrolling and chatting. This way, you can become more self- disciplined and self controlled.

Keep your phone away

If your phone will be away from you, you will not have any physical access to it. As a result, you will be less likely to check it every single minute. So it is an eminent way to put your mobile phone on mute and hide it in a drawer. You will be amazed to see its results. As it will help you to concentrate on your studies and to avoid distractions. Hence make sure to keep your phone out of sight and out of mind before indulging yourself in studies.

Replace the habit

Whenever you are bored and want to pass the time, why not grab your books instead of using your phone? Phycologists always advise to replace the bad habit of constant phone scrolling with the good one. When you try to read books instead of scrolling feed, you will notice a huge change in yourself. Your anxiety and depression will move far away from you which will increase your concentration power.

Prioritize your exam preparation

Note that your priority must be to prepare for exams. Make this thing clear in your mind that you should not waste your precious time on your mobile phone. Instead, you need to complete your syllabus on time to avoid nervousness during exams and to give your best performance. Always remember your goals and imagine yourself at the place after clearing the exam. Imagine your respect in the society and the happiness on your face as well as your family’s eyes. This way, you will be able to fend off your mobile addiction in order to prepare efficiently for exams.

Conclusion:

Above written are some fruitful tips to fend off your mobile addiction. If you follow these steps systematically, you will surely shun the desire to use your smartphone while preparing for exams.