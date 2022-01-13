Tips to Prepare General Awareness Topics for Competitive Exams

Whether you are preparing for government exams or any other entrance exams, general awareness plays a significant role. In competitive exams, there is a separate section for general awareness that addresses how much updated you are. Moreover, it checks how much knowledge you have about what is happening around the globe. General awareness is a high scoring section in the competitive exams. Therefore, you should stay upgraded with the geography, politics, economics, science and history to crack the exams with flying colours. In this article, we will talk over some tips and tricks to prepare this unpredictable but high scoring section of general awareness.

Some candidates give less importance to general awareness and lays more stress on other sections like English, Mathematics and Reasoning ability. For your kind information, we would like to inform you that general awareness is important not only for scoring high in entrance exams but is equally important while giving interviews for competitive exams.

Tips to prepare the general awareness topics for competitive exams:

Stay updated with news

General awareness is a topic that does not require more time. You just have to know about the latest issues. For this you should read the newspaper regularly. It is a good practice to start your morning with a newspaper. Spend at least 30 minutes and give attention to each and every news. Jot down the important points that you think are important from the exam point of view. Moreover, you should watch news channels and debates. Group discussions and debates are a great source to enhance your knowledge on current affairs. Make sure to revise the points you have noted down in order to remember it for a long time.

Solve quizzes

With increasing technology, everything is accessible on the internet. There are a lot of websites and applications that conduct online quizzes. You can solve quizzes on certain topics of general awareness. This is an interesting way to learn topics for the competitive exams without getting bored. After completing the quiz, you can check your preparation level and you can examine the right answers of the questions you don't know. You should make notes of these questions along with the correct answers for revision.

Read books and magazines

Books are the best and huge source of knowledge. You should read books on general awareness and start preparing for it. Apart from this, you can read magazines and journals also. However, If you are not able to afford books and magazines then you can go to the public library. Everything is available in the public library free of cost. Moreover, the atmosphere in the library is nuisance free and you can concentrate more without any distraction.

Appropriate use of mobile phones

Today’s generation is addicted to mobile phones and social media. Most of the students spend a lot of time scrolling and chatting. This is not the right way to achieve something in life. We all know that time is a very precious source. Therefore, to reach your target you need to utilize it wisely. You should use your mobile phones and social media to extract some useful information. Try to join social media groups on current affairs to stay upgraded. Moreover, it is advisable to download applications that provide information on general awareness on a regular basis. This way mobile phones can act as a boon to get some fruitful information to prepare for the competitive exams.

Group discussions

Youngsters can always be seen gossiping with their friends. If you are also doing this, then it is a high time to turn your gossip into group discussions and debates. Convince your friends to spend your valuable time in the right manner. It is advisable to choose varied topics daily and to start discussion on it. The best thing is that you don’t need to make an extra time for this activity. You can turn your daily conversation into this interesting activity. This will prove useful for interviews as it will uplift your confidence level.

Summing up:

To sum up, we can say that general awareness may seem boring and difficult but it is the most emphasized and most scoring section. To crack the competitive exams, you must have knowledge about current affairs. These are some brilliant tips that you can use to prepare for the topics of general awareness in an interesting way.