Have you ever noticed that out of all the four modules don’t you think that listening is quite difficult? Yes, it may appear to be very easy to do. However, it is one of the most difficult among all. You really have to practice a lot so that you can easily reach a point. Where you will be able to tackle the hard questions of the IELTS listening section without any hassle. Are you stuck in a dilemma where you are thinking about how you can really surpass each and everything without any hassle?

It can happen that most of the students are truly unaware of the different types of questions asked in the specific type of the exam. The test takers who are basically unaware of these questions usually tend to write the wrong answer. So if you're that individual who lacks in every sphere then don't worry and consider reading this blog. You will surely be able to get all possible information about how you have to tackle the listening question in an effective manner.

We have rounded up some of the most frequently asked questions by most of the test takers for IELTS listening :

Don’t worry there are a few things that you really have to keep in mind. So that you can easily move in the right direction.

What is the basic difference between General Training and IELTS Academic listening test?

Ans: Well, we would like to inform you that there is no specific type of difference between both the tests. There is no denying the fact that the listening test paper is truly the same for both versions of the IELTS tests. Before moving ahead to learn more about this aspect you really need to know more about them without any hassle. The more you gather true information about this the more you will be able to achieve quality marks in the IELTS exam.

What is the most considered in the IELTS listening test- pencil or pen?

Ans: We would like to advise you to consider using the pencil while appearing for certain IELTS test modules. If you have considered writing any answer with the pencil, you have the leverage to change the entire answer if needed. So relax your mind and take out some time. So that you can take constructive decisions for your upcoming future. We can understand that you must be thinking about why you will write the answer from the pencil. However, the usage of a pencil also works wonders for your case.

What type of questions will you get in the IELTS listening test module?

Ans: There are around six different types of questions that you will be asked in the IELTS listening test. You have to keep in mind that you need to be fully prepared so that you can give the answer without facing any type of problem. These types of questions are:

Matching

Map/Plan/Diagram labeling

Multiple Choice Questions

Short Answer Questions

Sentence completion

Form/Table/Flowchart/Note/Summary completion

If you hold true aspiration to tackle all the questions in the correct way. Then you have to attain all possible information about the whole aspect.

Will I get the privilege to choose the English accent according to my preference in the entire listening test module?

Ans: Unfortunately, you will not have this type of privilege in your hand. You really have to give the answer in such a way so that you can easily tackle all the answers in the correct way. We would like to inform you that the IELTS listening exam will surely involve only one type of accent. So the only thing that you can easily do is you can easily get familiar with different types of accent.

What type of different accents are present in the IELTS listening part?

Ans: As we all are well versed with the term, the IELTS test basically decodes itself as the international English Language test. There is no denying the fact that you might hear a wide range of different types of accents in the recording part. The recording can be basically in the accent of British, New Zealand, Australian and North American accents. There is no hard and fast rule in developing the right accent.

You can easily do that if you consider listening to it on a regular basis. We would like to inform you that accent plays a major role in the case of most of the students. If you really want to get familiar with it then you can easily consider listening to the best podcasts and English based movies.

Do the answers to the questions basically appear in a similar type of way as the question?

Ans: Yes, the questions that are truly asked in the IELTS exam are put up in such a way. So that you can easily come across the recording played. The questions are in a systematic manner. So you will get the answers to such types of questions in the right way.